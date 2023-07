Sports betting in Cyprus increased by 21 per cent to €267.6 million in the first quarter of this year, with growth in both the retail and online sectors.

There were seven active retail betting operators in the Cypriot market during the quarter, running 489 betting outlets. They generated wagers of €76.7 million, an increase of 15 per cent on the same period last year.

Online betting grew by 24 per cent to €190.9 million and there were [...]