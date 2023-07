French lottery, betting and gaming operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has posted solid results for the first half of 2023, with revenue up 6 per cent at €1.29 billion.

Stakes from retail points of sales increased by 3 per cent to €9.16 billion during the half-year period, driven by growth in sports betting and instant games.

Online stakes also continued to grow, as growth in sports betting and lottery pushed stakes up 13 per cent year-on-year [...]