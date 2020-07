The UK’s HM Revenue & Customs tax authority has widened the scope of its investigation into GVC’s former Turkish facing online gambling business.

Last November, a subsidiary of GVC received an order to provide information to HMRC relating to the group's former Turkish online gambling business, which was sold by GVC in December 2017 ahead of its acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral.

At the time, GVC understood that HMRC's investigation was directed at a number of former third-party [...]