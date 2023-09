Norway’s gambling regulator has announced the imminent exit of the some of the largest online betting and gaming operators from the market.

The Norwegian Lottery Authority said Thursday that numerous leading operators that have served the market for years without a local licence are now in the process of withdrawing, including the likes of Betsson, bet365 and Unibet.

Norway operates a state-controlled gambling monopoly, but European-licensed operators have always serve the market through the freedom to provide [...]