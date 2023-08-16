This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Norsk Tipping appoints Tonje Sagstuen as acting CEO

16th August 2023 10:14 am GMT
Norway’s state-owned gambling and lottery operator Norsk Tipping has named Tonje Sagstuen as acting CEO to take over from Thor Gjermund Eriksen.

Sagstuen currently serves as Norsk Tipping’s director of responsibility, society and communication, and has been a member of the company's management team since 2014.

She will begin her new role as acting CEO on 1 September, following the departure of Eriksen, who is joining Bane NOR, the Norwegian government agency responsible for the country’s railway network.

Sagstuen will remain acting CEO until a permanent CEO is appointed.

“The process of hiring Thor Gjermund Eriksen's successor is underway," said Norsk Tipping chair Sylvia Brustad. “We will have a thorough process and take the time necessary to find a good manager for the company. I am pleased that Tonje has agreed to lead the company until a new CEO can take over.”

