Finland’s state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus has reported a 0.6 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €519.0 million for the first half of 2023, over half of which was derived from its digital operations.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 6 per cent increase in Casino GGR to €179.5 million, with online casino GGR up 9 per cent at €93.2 million and land-based casino GGR climbing 2 per cent to €82.3 million.

Lottery GGR [...]