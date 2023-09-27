Oddin expands US presence with Colorado approval

Prague-based eSports betting provider Oddin.gg has expanded its footprint in North America after securing a temporary license in Colorado.

The approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming will enable the solutions provider to offer its esports betting services in its third North American jurisdiction, after securing licenses in New Jersey and Ontario, Canada.

“We are thrilled to achieve yet another important milestone for Oddin.gg. Acquiring the Colorado license strengthens our position in the US market and is another major step in our North American expansion strategy,” said Oddin.gg CEO and co-founder Vlastimil Venclik. “We have been actively working on the acquisition of further US licenses to support both existing clients and prospects in the future.”

He added: “With the eSports domain in North America project to witness exponential growth, forecasting a betting volume of $10 billion by 2025 - there exists a vast expanse for heightened bettor engagement and an enhanced esports viewing experience.

“The booming market paves the way for forward-thinking US bookmakers to embrace esports, carving out a unique niche amidst their peers. At Oddin.gg, we’re poised to empower such companies with our tools and services, driving their success and concurrently elevating the stature of eSports.”