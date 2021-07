Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has been fined for posting three illegal gambling advertisements last year that offered inducements to gamble in New South Wales.

Following an investigation by Liquor & Gaming NSW, Unibet pleaded guilty to three offences and was fined AUD$16,000 per offence, totalling $48,000 for breaching NSW gaming laws. The operator was also ordered to pay $3,900 in legal costs.

Under the state’s Betting and Racing Act 1998, it is an offence to publish a [...]