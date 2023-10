Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed a €2.1 million fine on the owner of the Sonsofslots.com website for offering online gambling to players in the country without a licence.

The latest action against LCS Limited, which operates Sonsofslots.com, follows an order subject to a penalty payment issued by the KSA in August 2022.

The regulator had previously found that the site was providing the opportunity for players to participate in a game of chance for which [...]