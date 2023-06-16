This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

The Guardian bans gambling advertising

16th June 2023 9:27 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

British-based media group Guardian Media Group has banned all forms of gambling advertising across its print and online platforms.

The global ban was revealed by the group on Thursday, with CEO Anna Bateson citing concerns that gambling ads could lure gamblers into a cycle of addiction that may result in financial and mental health hardships.

The decision was fuelled by “the rapid growth of online betting on sporting events, aided by deregulation and the huge increase in the number of smartphone users.”

Bateson also revealed concerns that “bookmakers used targeted online adverts to lure back individual gamblers.”

The new policy took effect yesterday and covers all forms of gambling advertising, including promotions for online casinos, scratchcards and sports betting. It will apply to the media group’s online and print outlets, including the Guardian, Observer and Guardian Weekly.

The publication’s new policy will not apply to lottery advertising, however, due to the “nature of lotteries”, which could have social benefits through raising money for good causes.

“Ultimately, we believe that our primary obligation is to do the right thing for our readers, which is why we’ve decided that there are other ways to generate revenue,” said Bateson. “We understand and respect that millions of our readers, including our reporters and staff, are passionate sports fans who may occasionally choose to engage in gambling as part of their sporting experience.

“It is a matter of personal freedom, and we have no issue with that,” she added. “We fully support the enjoyment of sports and respect individuals’ choices to participate in occasional gambling on football, horse racing, or any other sport. Our concern lies with the pervasive nature of retargeted digital advertisements that trap a portion of sports fans in an addictive cycle.”

The Guardian previously announced a ban on adverts from fossil fuel companies in 2020.

Related Tags
Advertising Casino iGaming Lottery Responsible Gambling Slots Sports Betting The Guardian United Kingdom
Related Articles

Ohio posts sports wagers of $521 million in April

Jackpot.com launches in second US state

Ohio sports betting hits $2.5 billion in first three months

Ohio sportsbooks collect $638.8m in wagers in February

FanDuel takes lead as Ohio sports wagers exceed $1.1bn in January

bet365 partners MLB’s Cleveland Guardians

Ohio sports betting licenses attract over 50 applications

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

BGC: “You might find our ambition for change is far greater than that of our harshest critics”

sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution