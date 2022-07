Belgian retail and online sports betting operator betFIRST has been unveiled as the new shirt sponsor of Royal Antwerp Football Club (RAFC).

The five-year agreement marks one of the biggest sponsorship deals in the club's 142 year history and sees the operator replace real estate developer Ghelamco as principal sponsor.

“We are immensely proud that, with betFIRST, we have been able to realise one of the biggest sponsorship deals in the club's history,” said Royal Antwerp chief [...]