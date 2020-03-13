Premier League, Women’s Super League and Premiership football suspended

Football is on hold in the United Kingdom after the Football Association (FA) and Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced independent plans to protect players, staff and supporters from the coronavirus.

The Premier League, FA and Women’s Super League have suspended all games until at least 4 April, while the SFA has suspended all professional and grassroots football indefinitely.

The Premier League said that shareholders had today voted unanimously in favour of the suspension, with chief executive Richard Masters commenting: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.”

Both Premier League players have just tested positive for the virus.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” Masters added.

The Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

The suspension in Scotland begins with tonight’s Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen and the Championship match between Queen of the South and Ayr United and will remain in place until further notice.

The Scottish FA said that it made its decision in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public.

“Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football,” said Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive.

“Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game. This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice.”