Playbook Engineering appoints Ivo Doroteia as CEO

UK-facing betting and gaming operator Playbook Engineering has appointed former Sportingtech CEO Ivo Doroteia as its new chief executive.

Doroteia has a wealth of experience in the iGaming sector, previously serving as CEO of Sportingtech and Betomall, before being appointed chief strategy officer at iGaming Platform in May 2022.

Commenting on his new role, Doroteia said: “I am delighted to join such a prestigious group and impart my knowledge across the company to ensure our product drives change into the industry, remaining world-leading and focused as an iGaming leader.



“With the help and expertise of our amazing team and cutting edge technology, Playbook is sure to have a bright future and I am really looking forward to representing the company as its CEO.”

Playbook currently operates brands including Rhino.bet, Betzone.co.uk, Bresbet.com, Planetsportbet.com and Vickers.bet, and is targeting expansion into new jurisdictions such as Latin America.