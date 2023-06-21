This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.


Kindred Group names Patrick Kortman as interim CFO

21st June 2023 9:05 am GMT
Kindred office Stockholm
Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has confirmed the appointment of Patrick Kortman as interim chief financial officer.

Kortman assumes the role from Johan Wilsby, who announced last month that he would resign as finance chief, but will provide support during a transition period.

Kortman has been with Kindred Group since September 2018, most recently serving as director of corporate development and investor relations.

“I am very pleased that Patrick has agreed to take on the role as Interim CFO at Kindred,” said Kindred Group interim CEO Nils Andén, who recently took over from Henrik Tjärnström. “Patrick knows Kindred very well and has a vast experience from the financial sector, and he will continue to bring great value to Kindred’s financial operations, to the wider executive team, and to the Board as we continue to focus on the strategic review.”

In addition to the interim CFO role, two additional interim appointments have been made to the executive team.

Usha Ganesan will assume the role of interim chief finance operations officer, while Neil Banbury will assume the role of interim chief commercial and marketing officer.

All appointments will remain as interim until the strategic review is concluded.

“I am delighted that we can maintain momentum and consistency across the company during this period thanks to our excellent senior leaders and strong employee base,” added Andén.

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 0.97 per cent lower at SEK117.05 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.

