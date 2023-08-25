This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Ontario’s AGCO names Karin Schnarr as CEO

25th August 2023 10:24 am GMT
Toronto, Ontario
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has hired Karin Schnarr as CEO and registrar to replace the retiring Tom Mungham.

Schnarr will assume the role with the regulator on 18 September, bringing extensive experience from the academic, public-sector, and private-sector consulting environments.

She is currently an associate professor at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she has been director of MBA and BBA Programs, as well as being a member of the university’s Board of Governors and Senate.

Schnarr has held numerous senior roles within the Ontario Government, including chief of staff to ministers in multiple portfolios, during which time she guided the development of public policy, legislation, and regulations related to key government priorities.

She also served as chair of the Ontario Government’s Task Force on Women and the Economy and the board of the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario, and as vice chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board.

Schnarr is a former member of the iGaming Ontario board.

“The AGCO and its Board of Directors are excited to welcome Schnarr to the organization and extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to AGCO’s outgoing CEO and Registrar, Tom Mungham, who announced his intention to retire from the agency in March 2023,” said the Commission in a statement.

Last month the AGCO appointed Dave Forestell as chairman to replace Lalit Aggarwal. Forestell had previously served as iGaming Ontario’s inaugural chair.

