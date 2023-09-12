This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Flutter promotes Kevin Harrington to CEO of PokerStars

12th September 2023 9:39 am GMT
London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has appointed Kevin Harrington as CEO of its PokerStars business.

Harrington has been with Flutter for eleven years, most recently serving as PokerStars’ international chief commercial officer for the past three years.

He joined Flutter Entertainment in December 2012 as UK commercial director for Betfair, before taking on the role of UK and Ireland commercial director for Paddy Power Betfair. He moved to PokerStars in 2020.

“This is such an incredible time to be a part of the PokerStars story, with so many exciting plans for our players on the horizon,” said Harrington. “I’m proud to be taking on this role alongside a strong and passionate team as we work together on PokerStars’ future.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.18 per cent higher at 14,285.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

