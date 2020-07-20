Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Planetwin365 in Italy

SKS365 Group has bolstered its Italian offering with the launch of Red Tiger’s slot portfolio with its Planetwin365 brand.

The new agreement has seen Planetwin365.it go live with around 50 Red Tiger titles, with more games set to be rolled out in the future.

“We are delighted to have launched with SKS365, a high-profile operator group boasting an impressive selection of well-known brands,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “Our product suite has a proven track-record of popularity among players in Italy and beyond and this deal ensures that it will continue to be enjoyed by a legion of fans around the globe.”

SKS365 chief commercial officer Troy Cox added: “Red Tiger is one of iGaming’s foremost suppliers, so having them on board further boosts our engaging offering.

“With a fantastic selection of immersive titles now live across our network, and plenty more in the pipeline, Red Tiger’s acclaimed catalogue is a strong addition to making Planetwin365's portfolio even more varied, innovative and complete.”