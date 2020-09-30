Scientific Games named as Hard Rock’s sports betting and iGaming partner

New York-listed Scientific Games has been chosen to deliver its sports betting and iGaming platform to US casino operator Hard Rock International.

Scientific Games will be the exclusive provider of sportsbooks operating under the Hard Rock brand in Iowa and New Jersey, while Hard Rock’s iGaming offering in New Jersey will be powered by Scientific Games' OpenGaming solution via the Hard Rock Casino apps and HardRockCasino.com.

The new agreement extends an existing partnership between the two companies, and follows confirmation earlier Wednesday that Gaming Innovation Group and Hard Rock had mutually terminated their exclusive arrangement.

“The Hard Rock brand is instantly recognizable on a global scale and to extend our partnership with them once again is testament to our product development capabilities across iGaming and Sports in the US,” said Jordan Levin, group CEO, Digital for Scientific Games. “As the digital team of Scientific Games, we have deep expertise across iGaming and sports and we're looking forward to working with the great team at Hard Rock.”

Hard Rock International senior vice president of online gaming and sports betting Kresimir Spajic commented: “We wanted to take our offering to the next level and Scientific Games and its product offering fit the bill perfectly. The company's sports betting technology is second to none, while the launch of OpenGaming in New Jersey allows us to expand our already strong casino offering in the state.

“These are exciting times for Hard Rock International as we bring even more entertaining experiences to our loyal customer base.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 4.72 per cent at $34.96 per share in New York Tuesday, below its 52-week high of $37.58 set on Monday.