Evolution’s Red Tiger launches first NFT-based slot

Evolution-owned games developer Red Tiger has released NFT Megaways, its first slot game to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Four unique CryptoPunk digital artworks purchased by Evolution earlier this year are showcased in NFT Megaways, a six-reel seven-row slot that creates a crypto pixelated world.

At the heart of the game are CryptoPunks 914, 3008, 4701 and 8143 – four particularly diverse, distinctive and exotic looking characters created by Larva Labs and now owned by Evolution.

In the game, the CryptoPunks act as Wild symbols that may land only on the CryptoPunks Bar and substitute for all paying symbols. When a CryptoPunk lands on this bar and participates in a win with low-paying symbols, the CryptoPunk will collect them.

This causes the CryptoPunk's multiplier to increase by 1x for each low-paying symbol collected. The CryptoPunks multiplier can increase up to 30x, and up to two Crypto Punks can land in the same spin. If two CryptoPunks participate in the same winning way, their multipliers are multiplied by each other.

“At Evolution we have a long record of innovation and being first with distinctively different new ideas,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “With all of our group brands our goal is always to offer players the most feature-rich and vivid gameplay possible. In essence, it’s all about creativity and originality and that’s why the CryptoPunks were such a great fit for us.”

Haushalter said that Evolution is in a unique position to contribute to the crypto-community by taking the first NFT on Ethereum and featuring it in the world’s first NFT-based slot.

“One of the open questions in this community is how to display your NFTs and we thought this was a really fun way to do that, where there’s a chance for lots of players to admire them and also to interact with them in a completely new way,” continued Haushalter. “We are honoured to now be part of the crypto-asset history.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.01 per cent lower at SEK1,464.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.