This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Evolution’s Red Tiger launches first NFT-based slot

9th September 2021 10:13 am GMT
Re

Evolution-owned games developer Red Tiger has released NFT Megaways, its first slot game to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Four unique CryptoPunk digital artworks purchased by Evolution earlier this year are showcased in NFT Megaways, a six-reel seven-row slot that creates a crypto pixelated world.

At the heart of the game are CryptoPunks 914, 3008, 4701 and 8143 – four particularly diverse, distinctive and exotic looking characters created by Larva Labs and now owned by Evolution.

In the game, the CryptoPunks act as Wild symbols that may land only on the CryptoPunks Bar and substitute for all paying symbols. When a CryptoPunk lands on this bar and participates in a win with low-paying symbols, the CryptoPunk will collect them.

This causes the CryptoPunk's multiplier to increase by 1x for each low-paying symbol collected. The CryptoPunks multiplier can increase up to 30x, and up to two Crypto Punks can land in the same spin. If two CryptoPunks participate in the same winning way, their multipliers are multiplied by each other.

“At Evolution we have a long record of innovation and being first with distinctively different new ideas,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “With all of our group brands our goal is always to offer players the most feature-rich and vivid gameplay possible. In essence, it’s all about creativity and originality and that’s why the CryptoPunks were such a great fit for us.”

Haushalter said that Evolution is in a unique position to contribute to the crypto-community by taking the first NFT on Ethereum and featuring it in the world’s first NFT-based slot.

“One of the open questions in this community is how to display your NFTs and we thought this was a really fun way to do that, where there’s a chance for lots of players to admire them and also to interact with them in a completely new way,” continued Haushalter. “We are honoured to now be part of the crypto-asset history.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.01 per cent lower at SEK1,464.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Red Tiger Slots
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

RSI partners Evolution to offer Red Tiger games in Michigan

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

Bragg Gaming brings in Chris Looney as chief commercial officer

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

Swiss gambling regulators add 83 sites to blacklists

Microgaming appoints new director of markets

Red Tiger goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM and Borgata Casino

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

Evolution Gaming doubles first quarter revenue to €235.8m

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

Evolution CEO on creating the best company in the world

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to GGPoker supply deal

Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Red
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming