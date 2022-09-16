M88 Mansion brings in Manny Pacquiao as brand ambassador

Asian-facing online betting and gaming operator M88 Mansion has named Filipino politician and former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao as a brand ambassador.

The agreement will see Pacquiao conduct live appearances and press conferences as an ambassador for the brand, as well participate in other engagements such as exhibition matches and pop-up activities throughout Asia.

M88 Mansion and Pacquiao also join forces to launch Pacquiao Mansion, an exclusive portal featuring boxing, basketball, and MMA events handpicked by Pacquiao.

Pacquiao Mansion also showcases sportsbooks from Pinnacle, Saba Sports and TF Gaming, and Pacquiao’s favorite M88 Mansion games, including titles such as Savage City and WWE Legends.

“I could not be more thrilled to partner with M88 Mansion with a special focus on sports,” said Pacquiao. “M88 Mansion has always amplified international sports events, and our partnership will surely take their approach to even greater heights. Our collaboration will offer huge promotions and much more.

“I am so excited to create new opportunities with M88 Mansion worldwide. I believe this partnership has the capacity to deliver entertainment in the most powerful and imaginative of ways.”

M88 Mansion head of commercial Alan Wafer added: “We are excited to have boxing legend and national icon, Manny Pacquiao, as the newest M88 Mansion Ambassador. Rest assured that M88 Mansion is fully committed to bringing out quality products on par with the legendary boxer’s status.”