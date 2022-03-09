This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

M88 Mansion named official betting partner of the BWF Championships

9th March 2022 9:32 am GMT

Gibraltar-based online betting and gaming operator Mansion has been named as the official sports betting partner of Badminton's BWF Major Championships.

The partnership runs through to 2024 and encompasses numerous tournaments, including the TotalEnergies BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022, TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2022, and TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with online betting platform M88 Mansion as we look to strengthen the sport’s profile globally,” said BWF commercial & communications director Owen Leed. 

M88 Mansion creative director Carlos Lopez added: “We are very much delighted and thrilled to partner with BWF over the next three years. Badminton is recognised as a worldwide sport and has a fast-growing audience not only in Asia but globally.

“Joining forces with BWF will help elevate the connection between M88 Mansion and its Asian followers to expand its brand visibility in the region. We believe that this partnership will create compelling and sustainable value for both parties.”

The partnership announcement with Mansion's Asia-facing sports betting brand follows Tuesday's news that Mansion will withdraw its sportsbook from the regulated British gambling market this month.

Related Tags
Asia Badminton Badminton World Federation M88 Mansion Sponsorship Sports Betting
