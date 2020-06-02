Swiss casinos cleared to resume gaming operations

Switzerland’s casinos will be allowed to reopen from Saturday as the government relaxes restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Swiss Federal Council has already lifted restrictions on certain venues and has reported no increase in infection rates, leading it to vote in favour of further easing restrictions from 6 June.

This will see casinos resume gaming operations on that date, having been ordered to close in mid-March, with spectator attendance at sporting events also allowed to resume, although this will initially be limited to 300 people.

The Swiss government expects to ease restrictions further from 19 June, when it will also launch a consultation on new long-term laws for combatting the coronavirus.