Authorities in Switzerland have broken up an illegal online gambling business that served players across the country.

Five individuals were arrested at their homes on Thursday by police in the cantons of Zurich and Aargau and have been ordered to be held in pre-trial detention.

They face charges of illegal commercial gambling and money laundering.

The arrests are the result of a four-year investigation by the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zurich, which estimates that the [...]