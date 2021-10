The Virginia Lottery has paid out more than $1bn in prizes to its online players following the launch of its iLottery platform just over a year ago.

In less than 16 months since going online in partnership with NeoPollard Interactive, more than 213,000 unique players have had more than 196m wins playing at valottery.com, with traditional sales at brick-and-mortar retailers still accounting for about 70 per cent of total lottery sales.

The new way of playing the [...]