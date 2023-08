Pollard Banknote has posted record quarterly revenue of CAD$130.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, driven by a higher average selling price for instant tickets, higher sales of ancillary lottery products, and the positive impact of currency fluctuations.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was 12.4 per cent higher than the same period last year at $130.3 million, with sales reaching $148.8 million with the inclusion of share of revenue from the NeoPollard Interactive [...]