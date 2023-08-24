This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Scientific Games launches The Game of Life omnichannel lottery games

24th August 2023 10:18 am GMT
SG

Scientific Games is bringing Hasbro’s iconic The Game of Life board game to Pennsylvania with the launch of new omnichannel lottery games for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Scientific Games has launched instant scratch games and Fast Play terminal-generated games for retail players, as well as a digital game for Pennsylvania’s record-breaking iLottery program.

“We are delighted to launch The Game of Life omni-channel lottery games for our players,” said Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko. “We knew the brand’s adventurous theme and immediate recognition would be a hit both at retail and online.

“Launching games with multiple ways to play creates more awareness for all the different kinds of entertainment we offer while driving proceeds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

Scientific Games president of Americas and global instant products, John Schulz, said: “The Pennsylvania Lottery always strives to offer a variety of games with different playstyles, ways to win and top prizes that appeal to all Pennsylvanians. The Game of Life omni-channel games continue that effort. We’re excited that they’ve been so successful and look forward to continuing our game innovation together.”

Licensed branded games created by Scientific Games for US lotteries represented $2.7 billion in retail sales in fiscal year 2022.

