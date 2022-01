BetMakers plans to roll out fixed odds betting on horse racing in New Jersey from March under an extended contract between its Global Racing Network (GRN) brand and the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horseman Association (NJTHA).

The new deal extends the contract between the parties from an initial ten-year term to 15 years and designates GRN as the NJTHA’s exclusive licensee for the provision of fixed odds wagering within New Jersey on live New Jersey thoroughbred content.

GRN [...]