Sydney-listed betting technology supplier BetMakers has secured a ten-year contract to provide tote technology and associated services to Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Rikstoto.

BetMakers will provide its Global Tote Quantum engine as part of a fully-managed SaaS solution to replace Norsk Rikstoto’s current pari-mutuel betting system, with the solution expected to be fully integrated across online and retail platforms by the final quarter of 2023.

“Norsk Rikstoto is looking forward to including all of Global Tote Quantum’s [...]