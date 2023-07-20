BetMakers adds Penn National content for fixed odds wagering

BetMakers Technology Group has added racing content from Penn National Race Course to its fixed odds wagering product in New Jersey.

The agreement enables customers of MonmouthBets in New Jersey to place fixed odds bets on races from Penn National Race Course in Pennsylvania, with additional Penn racetracks expected to be added in the coming months, subject to horsemen and racing commission approvals.

“We are very happy to work with BetMakers to offer New Jersey’s racing fans an opportunity to bet fixed odds on Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course,” said Chris McErlean, VP of racing at Penn Entertainment. “We are interested in the reaction to our product in the New Jersey fixed odds wagering marketplace and hope that it will provide positive returns for not only Penn National but the wider racing industry.”

Jake Henson, CEO of BetMakers Technology Group, commented: “We are delighted to make Penn National’s excellent racing available to fixed odds bettors in New Jersey. In addition to conducting some of the highest quality racing in the United States, Penn National’s availability for fixed odds betting helps further expand New Jersey’s fixed odds betting content schedule.

“Penn Entertainment is a valued partner to BetMakers and we are excited to demonstrate the opportunities that the combination of fixed odds and tote betting – when offered on a robust racing menu – can offer North American racing’s stakeholders. We look forward to adding more Penn Entertainment content in the future.”

Shares in BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. (ASX:BET) closed unchanged at AUD$0.16 per share in Sydney Thursday.