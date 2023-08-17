TonyBet to integrate BetMakers racing solution

Betsson-owned operator TonyBet is set to enhance its horse racing betting offering through an integration with BetMakers Technology Group.

BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution will enable TonyBet customers to access a variety of fixed and pari-mutuel betting options, curated racing content, and live streaming.

“At TonyBet, we strive to provide a quality betting and gaming experience for our customers,” said TonyBet product director and country manager Alex Haig. “Incorporating BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution is a step in enhancing our platform in a really convenient and quick-to-market way while maintaining high level of quality and a rewarding customer journey. We are very excited to work with BetMakers on developing a truly global racing product.”

Joey Carroll, director of business development and partnerships at BetMakers, commented: “BetMakers is pleased to have been selected to partner with TonyBet. Sitting seamlessly within TonyBet’s sportsbook and iGaming platform, the Embedded Racebook Solution will contribute positively to their patrons’ wagering experience, offering a full calendar of nearly always-on racing excitement from around the world.

“Horse racing is an important vertical for any successful sportsbook at scale and a vital element of an engaging betting experience. We are glad to not only provide this vertical to TonyBet players, but also to support the continued growth and sustainability of horse racing through our partnership.”

Shares in BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) closed 7.14 per cent lower at AUD$0.13 per share in Sydney Thursday.