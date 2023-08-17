This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

TonyBet to integrate BetMakers racing solution

17th August 2023 9:27 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Betsson-owned operator TonyBet is set to enhance its horse racing betting offering through an integration with BetMakers Technology Group.

BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution will enable TonyBet customers to access a variety of fixed and pari-mutuel betting options, curated racing content, and live streaming.

“At TonyBet, we strive to provide a quality betting and gaming experience for our customers,” said TonyBet product director and country manager Alex Haig. “Incorporating BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution is a step in enhancing our platform in a really convenient and quick-to-market way while maintaining high level of quality and a rewarding customer journey. We are very excited to work with BetMakers on developing a truly global racing product.”

Joey Carroll, director of business development and partnerships at BetMakers, commented: “BetMakers is pleased to have been selected to partner with TonyBet. Sitting seamlessly within TonyBet’s sportsbook and iGaming platform, the Embedded Racebook Solution will contribute positively to their patrons’ wagering experience, offering a full calendar of nearly always-on racing excitement from around the world.

“Horse racing is an important vertical for any successful sportsbook at scale and a vital element of an engaging betting experience. We are glad to not only provide this vertical to TonyBet players, but also to support the continued growth and sustainability of horse racing through our partnership.”

Shares in BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) closed 7.14 per cent lower at AUD$0.13 per share in Sydney Thursday.

Related Tags
Betmakers Technology Group Betsson Horse Racing iGaming Sports Betting TonyBet
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, BF Games and more

TonyBet.co.uk fined for unfair terms and AML failings

Greece adds more than 1,000 domains to iGaming blacklist

TonyBet secures Netherlands licence approval

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Latvian iGaming blacklist surpasses 1,500 websites

Global Gaming approved to launch Ninja Casino in Estonia

In Pontus we trust

Feature: In Pontus we trust

GI Monthly Index: Turbulent start to 2017 as iGaming shares fall in January

Solid year for Betsson despite sportsbook decline in Q4

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Kiron and more

OpenBet contribution returns NYX Gaming to profit in Q3

Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok