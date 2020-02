London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has agreed a long-term partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB) to enter Michigan’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market.

William Hill will be the exclusive sports betting and online casino provider for the federally recognized Indian tribe, with plans to open a retail William Hill Sports Book at Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season in September, subject to [...]