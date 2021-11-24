This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Flutter agrees new strategic partnership with Racecourse Media Group

24th November 2021 10:05 am GMT

London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) have agreed a new long-term partnership through to 2028.

The wide-ranging agreement involves streaming rights, with RMG and its racecourses set to work with Flutter to use its marketing and promotional assets to grow turnover, engagement and interest on RMG’s racing. 

This will benefit the racecourses and, in turn, deliver revenues to the sport, while ensuring Flutter customers in UK and Ireland have access to high quality horseracing content.

“This agreement will have far reaching benefits for RMG’s racecourses and the industry itself,” said RMG CEO Martin Stevenson. “We are delighted to collaborate with Britain and Ireland’s largest betting company, Flutter Entertainment, which gives both companies the opportunity to work together to promote RMG’s racecourses and the sport.

“We will be able to call on the considerable marketing reach of both companies in terms of working together via sponsorships and advertising, to expand the appeal of our horseracing both domestically and overseas.”

Flutter UK & Ireland CEO Conor Grant commented:  “We’re delighted to confirm that we have reached a new long-term agreement with RMG, a key partner in providing the best possible horseracing product to our customers.

“We have an important and longstanding relationship with the racing industry, investing a total of £100m through media rights, sponsorship, hospitality, marketing and the levy in the last year. We are continually looking for ways to collaborate directly with partners like RMG and the rest of the racing industry to enable British horseracing to achieve its great potential and secure the long-term sustainability of the sport.”

In the summer, RMG announced renewals with many leading British racecourses until the end of 2028, which means the likes of the Randox Grand National Festival, Cheltenham Festival, Cazoo Derby Festival, Qatar ‘Glorious’ Goodwood Festival and Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival will continue to form part of the content offering for RMG’s customers and clients.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 2.04 per cent lower at 10,815.00 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

Flutter Entertainment Horse Racing Ireland Racecourse Media Group Sports Betting United Kingdom
