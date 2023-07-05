This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Sportradar wins exclusive Conmebol rights as global betting partner

5th July 2023 2:08 pm GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar has been selected by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) as the successful bidder for exclusive global audio and video (AV) and betting data rights.

Following a competitive selection process, the four-year exclusive agreement covers worldwide rights for the major regional club tournaments organized by Conmebol Libertadores (Men's and Women's), Conmebol Sudamericana and Conmebol Recopa.

It also marks the first time that domestic AV betting rights for Conmebol club competitions are offered in the region.

“We are glad to strengthen the relationship with Sportradar, one of the best companies in terms of technological innovation and transparency in global sports betting,” said Conmebol secretary general José Astigarraga. “We are sure that the prestigious Conmebol club tournaments, with more than 60 years of history, will be a great showcase to be able to get closer to the true fans of South American football.”

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl commented: “We are delighted that Sportradar has been selected as the official partner who can support the most historic club tournaments in South America. Sportradar has more than 20 years’ experience building innovative products from data, and as the market leader, we are best positioned with the technological expertise and industry relationships to help Conmebol expand its reach.

“South American football has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we look forward to working closely with the federation to support their engagement.”

Since 2019, Sportradar has provided Conmebol with compliance, risk and governance services via its Intelligence & Investigations unit (I&I).

Sportradar also has the betting rights for Conmebol Libertadores U20, Conmebol Libertadores Futsal (Men's and Women's), and Conmebol Libertadores Beach Soccer.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed at $13.00 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
CONMEBOL Football Latin America Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity
Related Articles

Ten Chinese snooker players banned for match-fixing

Betby names new senior business development manager

US drives strong first quarter revenue growth for Sportradar

Sportradar names Gerard Griffin as new finance chief

12BET selects Betradar as new sportsbook provider 

Sportradar integrates with Snapchat to advance customer engagement

Sportradar full year revenue tops €730m as US drives growth

ATP selects Sportradar as next data and betting streaming partner

Unibet named NHL’s first partner in Sweden

Sportradar names Severine Riviere as chief people officer

Snooker’s governing body charges ten Chinese players with match-fixing

Sportradar shares soar on strong third quarter results

Sportradar launches new Australian baseball live streaming platform

Fanatics brings in Brandt Iden as VP of government affairs

Kindred signs up to Sportradar’s ad:s solution

Galaxsys
Playtech
Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok