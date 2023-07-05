Sportradar wins exclusive Conmebol rights as global betting partner

Sportradar has been selected by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) as the successful bidder for exclusive global audio and video (AV) and betting data rights.

Following a competitive selection process, the four-year exclusive agreement covers worldwide rights for the major regional club tournaments organized by Conmebol Libertadores (Men's and Women's), Conmebol Sudamericana and Conmebol Recopa.

It also marks the first time that domestic AV betting rights for Conmebol club competitions are offered in the region.

“We are glad to strengthen the relationship with Sportradar, one of the best companies in terms of technological innovation and transparency in global sports betting,” said Conmebol secretary general José Astigarraga. “We are sure that the prestigious Conmebol club tournaments, with more than 60 years of history, will be a great showcase to be able to get closer to the true fans of South American football.”

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl commented: “We are delighted that Sportradar has been selected as the official partner who can support the most historic club tournaments in South America. Sportradar has more than 20 years’ experience building innovative products from data, and as the market leader, we are best positioned with the technological expertise and industry relationships to help Conmebol expand its reach.

“South American football has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we look forward to working closely with the federation to support their engagement.”

Since 2019, Sportradar has provided Conmebol with compliance, risk and governance services via its Intelligence & Investigations unit (I&I).

Sportradar also has the betting rights for Conmebol Libertadores U20, Conmebol Libertadores Futsal (Men's and Women's), and Conmebol Libertadores Beach Soccer.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed at $13.00 per share in New York Monday.