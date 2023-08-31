This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar extends K League rights deal

31st August 2023 7:53 pm GMT

Sportradar has extended its data and audio-visual distribution deal with Korean professional football league K League.

Sportradar retains the exclusive distribution rights to the league’s live game data and audio-visual AV streams until 2027, allowing the company to offer more than 1,900 matches over the next four seasons to its global clients and media partners. 

“We are delighted to expand our OTT capabilities with a valued and supportive partner. The next phase of our partnership will deepen our engagement with fans around the world,” said K League secretary general Yeon Sang Cho.  “Sportradar’s global expertise and technological capabilities will support our growth as we strengthen K League’s reputation as one of Asia’s most popular professional sports leagues.”

Ben Turner, head of Sport Partnerships (Asia Pacific) at Sportradar, commented: “The extension of this partnership allows us significant runway to enhance the global presence of K League, grow its fan base and develop exciting solutions that will take the fan experience to the next level.

“Using data-driven insights, the new features in the revamped K League TV will appeal to an international audience, furthering the league’s footprint while increasing their market share in the highly competitive digital space.” 

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) were trading 2.05 per cent lower at $11.46 per share in New York Thursday afternoon.

