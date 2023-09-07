Betr online sportsbook officially live in Virginia

Betr has expanded into its third US state with the official launch of its real money online sportsbook in Virginia.

Players in Virginia gain access to the launch version of the Betr product that is also available in Massachusetts and Ohio, with a new version slated for release in 2024 offering full sportsbook capabilities such as pre-market and in-play betting, parlays, and other bet types.

The next version of the Betr sportsbook benefits from the compny’s recent acquisition of the Chameleon platform from FansUnite, which enabled Betr to enhance and accelerate its product roadmap.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our online sports betting business by launching in Virginia just in time for the NFL season,” said Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr. “Virginia will be the final state where we launch V0 of the Betr Sportsbook, before rolling out our V1 Sportsbook product in existing and new states next year.

“The state has a dynamic fan base across both collegiate and professional sports and we are excited to introduce our differentiated product experience to this market while continuing to bring our leadership in responsible gaming to Virginia, just as we have done in other jurisdictions.”

Betr has also recently entered the fantasy sports market with the launch of Betr Picks in 24 US jurisdictions.