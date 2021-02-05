Sportradar to provide integrity services to America East Conference

Sportradar has agreed a new partnership to provide its integrity services to the America East Conference, a collegiate athletic conference affiliated with the NCAA Division I.

The agreement will see Sportradar Integrity Services implement an integrity program aimed at educating America East student-athletes, drawing on Sportradar’s experience in combating match-fixing around the world over the past 15 years.

“As regulated sports betting expands across the US, America East recognizes the risks this can pose to student-athlete well-being and the integrity of our competitions, and we wanted to work with experts to help protect our athletes and competitions,” said America East Conference commissioner Amy Huchthausen.

“Sportradar Integrity Services is the leader in this field in the US and globally, and it was a straightforward decision to trust them with this important task and mission.”

The program will include best practices for identifying and reporting integrity concerns, rules and regulations around sports betting and match-fixing, responsible gambling and inside information misuse, and case studies of game-fixing incidents, among others.

“Sportradar is proud to play a pivotal role in efforts to protect the integrity of US collegiate sports,” said Andy Cunningham, Sportradar head of integrity services for North America. “College sports face unique integrity concerns due to the youth and amateur status of their athletes and the substantial betting interest in their competitions.

“America East has taken a proactive and thoughtful approach to this topic, and we’re honored the conference has placed its trust in Sportradar.”

Established in 1979, the America East Conference is currently made up of 10 full-time member institutions and five associate members primarily located in the Northeast and East Coast United States, including universities in Albany, Binghamton, Hartford, New Hampshire, Stony Brook and Vermont.

The conference sponsors 18 men’s and women’s sports, including basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cross country, track & field, soccer, swimming & diving, field hockey, softball, and women’s volleyball.