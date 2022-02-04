This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Athletes Unlimited

4th February 2022 9:58 am GMT
Sportradar
Playtech

Sportradar is expanding its footprint in women's sport through a new multi-year integrity services agreement with Athletes Unlimited. 

The deal will see Sportradar Integrity Services protect Athletes Unlimited competitions from match-fixing and betting-related corruption through a series of activities, including bet monitoring and reporting via the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). 

Sportradar will also provide Education & Prevention Services to the recently launched North American women's sports league, and conduct an integrity audit to strengthen and expand Athletes Unlimited's integrity policies.

“By choosing Sportradar as its integrity partner, Athletes Unlimited is taking a critical and proactive step in safeguarding its brand and business, as its competitions continue to grow and attract more interest from fans,” said Sportradar Integrity partnerships director for North America Jill Exley.

“We look forward to supporting them with our industry-leading integrity products and services and being a part of their exciting journey as they revolutionise how women’s professional sports are organised and experienced by fans.”

Athletes Unlimited was established two years ago with the first season of women's softball taking place in 2020, with the inaugural seasons of women's indoor volleyball and women’s lacrosse being completed in 2021, along with season two of softball. Basketball began last month, with season two of volleyball starting in March, AUX Softball in June, and both the third softball championship season and second lacrosse season in July

“We are thrilled to partner with global industry leader Sportradar as we continue to expand our betting platform for our fans," said Athletes Unlimited senior director of special projects Nicole Pawlak. "We are committed to building a legitimate and safe experience that will help us generate increased interest in our sports leagues while preserving the integrity of our play.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 7.28 per cent lower at $11.59 per share in New York Thursday.

