Sydney-listed Tabcorp Holdings has agreed to invest AUD$33m to acquire a stake in Australian social betting operator Dabble Sports.

Tabcorp will acquire a 20 per cent equity interest in Dabble, and will have the right to appoint a director to the Dabble board.

Founded in 2020, Dabble has a growing customer base of over 150,000, generating second quarter annualised revenue of $47m.

“We are transforming our company, with a clear strategy and united ambition to grow digital market [...]