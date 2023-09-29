This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

Tabcorp’s TAB fined for offering gambling inducement in NSW

29th September 2023 9:16 am GMT

Tabcorp Holdings has been fined AUD$15,000 for offering an inducement to players without a TAB betting account in New South Wales (NSW).

The fine relates to a promotion on the TAB website which included an inducement for non-account holders to participate in a gambling activity, in breach of NSW law.

“Tabcorp is a large corporation, and it is our expectation that an operator of this scale has strong internal controls and demonstrates greater vigilance to prevent members of the public being exposed to gambling inducements,” said Jane Lin, executive director of regulatory operations at Liquor & Gaming NSW. “In many cases gambling promotions can be legally offered to betting account holders who, unlike the general public, have made a conscious decision to open an account and have expressly consented to receive this information.

“However, wagering operators can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of increased odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account or to gamble more frequently.”

The regulator noted that Tabcorp had inadvertently communicated the gambling inducement as a result of an internal failing.

NSW law bans the advertising of any inducement to participate in a gambling activity, including an inducement to bet more frequently. It is also prohibited to offer any inducements to open betting accounts, refer friends to open betting accounts, keep a betting account open, or consent to receive gambling advertising.

A maximum penalty of $110,000 applies to any company and $11,000 for individuals who publish prohibited gambling advertising.

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (ASX:TAH) closed 2.59 per cent lower at $0.94 per share in Sydney Friday, just off their 52-week low of $0.90 per share set on 3 October 2022.

Related Tags
Advertising Australia Casino NSW Slots Sports Betting Tabcorp
Related Articles

Tabcorp and eight venues charged with allowing minor to gamble in Victoria

Tabcorp fined $1m over major wagering system outage

The Lottery Corporation sees full year revenue top AUD$3.5 billion

Tabcorp revenue climbs to $2.43bn in FY23

Tabcorp extends Sky Racing deal with Flutter’s Sportsbet

Tabcorp and Preston venue facing fine for allowing minor to gamble in Victoria

The Lottery Corporation sees first half revenue close in on AUD$2bn mark

Tabcorp profit falls despite first half revenue growth

Corporate bookmakers drive Australian racing growth

Lottoland set to launch first online Keno game in Australia

Western Australia terminates WA TAB sale process

Tabcorp acquires stake in Australian social betting operator Dabble

Entain teams up with AHA to promote digital brands in New South Wales

Tabcorp pivots Gaming Services division towards integrity services

Sportingtech appoints new chief sportsbook officer

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
Betsoft
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
Delasport
Gamomat