Tabcorp’s TAB fined for offering gambling inducement in NSW

Tabcorp Holdings has been fined AUD$15,000 for offering an inducement to players without a TAB betting account in New South Wales (NSW).

The fine relates to a promotion on the TAB website which included an inducement for non-account holders to participate in a gambling activity, in breach of NSW law.

“Tabcorp is a large corporation, and it is our expectation that an operator of this scale has strong internal controls and demonstrates greater vigilance to prevent members of the public being exposed to gambling inducements,” said Jane Lin, executive director of regulatory operations at Liquor & Gaming NSW. “In many cases gambling promotions can be legally offered to betting account holders who, unlike the general public, have made a conscious decision to open an account and have expressly consented to receive this information.

“However, wagering operators can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of increased odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account or to gamble more frequently.”

The regulator noted that Tabcorp had inadvertently communicated the gambling inducement as a result of an internal failing.

NSW law bans the advertising of any inducement to participate in a gambling activity, including an inducement to bet more frequently. It is also prohibited to offer any inducements to open betting accounts, refer friends to open betting accounts, keep a betting account open, or consent to receive gambling advertising.

A maximum penalty of $110,000 applies to any company and $11,000 for individuals who publish prohibited gambling advertising.

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (ASX:TAH) closed 2.59 per cent lower at $0.94 per share in Sydney Friday, just off their 52-week low of $0.90 per share set on 3 October 2022.