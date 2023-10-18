The Lottery Corporation begins search for new Chair

Sydney-listed lottery provider The Lottery Corporation (TLC) has confirmed that its chairman and director Steven Gregg will be stepping down.

Gregg will join Australia’s Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC) as a non-executive director and chairman-elect next month, having served as TLC’s chairman since 2022 following its spin-off from Tabcorp.

Gregg had been chairman of Tabcorp since December 2020.

In order to provide an orderly transition to the new chairman, Gregg will step down from TLC within the next six months and by no later than the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“TLC is a wonderful company and it’s been a privilege to be part of its development and its recent listing as a top 50 company on the ASX,” said Gregg. “Whilst it is with regret that I will, in due course, be stepping down from my roles at TLC, I have every confidence that the company is in a strong position and well placed to continue its journey under the capable leadership of Sue van der Merwe and her executive team, and supported by an experienced and well credentialed board.”

TLC has begun the process to appoint a new chairman.

Shares in The Lottery Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLC) closed 1.11 per cent lower at AUD$4.44 per share in Sydney Wednesday.