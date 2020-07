New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has reported a 75 per cent drop in revenue to $209.9m for the second quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operator said that from 18 March until 19 May, all 29 of the company’s venues were closed under state and local orders aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19. By the end of Q2, 26 properties had resumed operations with significantly reduced capacity.

As a [...]