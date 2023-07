US casino operator Boyd Gaming has reported a 2.5 per cent increase in revenue to $917.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, with growth from its Online business offsetting a decline from its Las Vegas operations.

The company attributed the Las Vegas decline to high comparables in the prior year period, with revenue from the Las Vegas Locals segment declining 2 per cent to $230.9 million, despite core customer trends remaining solid and operating margins [...]