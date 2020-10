Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has reported a 33.5 per cent fall in revenue to CAD$20.7m for the fiscal year ended August 31.

Revenue from media activities amounted to $22.2m compared to $31.1m a year ago as sports were disrupted in the second half of the fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the company’s sports betting segment posted negative net gaming revenue of $1.44m for the year.

Operations in Canada accounted for 44.5 per cent [...]