Tennessee’s newly regulated online sports betting market saw licensed sportsbooks collect a total of $27.4m in wagers during the first week of operation.

Tennessee became the first state to roll out an online-only sports betting program in the United States on 1 November, with four operators launching online; BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, and Nashville-based Action 24/7.

The first day of the new market saw them collected total wagers of $5.1m, generating adjusted gross income of $800,000.

By the end [...]