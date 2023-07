Sports wagers in Tennessee grew by 7 per cent to $1.96 billion in the first half of 2023, after June handle reached $230.3 million.

June’s handle was 7 per cent higher than a year ago and the monthly margin of 11.1 per cent (2022: 7.3 per cent) gave gross win of $25.5 million, which was up by 61 per cent.

After deductions, Tennessee’s adjusted gross win rose by 81 per cent to $23.1 million and resulted in [...]