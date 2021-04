Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has reported a 16 per cent fall in revenue to CAD$5.6m for its fiscal second quarter ended 28 February, despite generating record gaming handle during the period.

Media revenue increased by 17 per cent year-on-year to a record $8.0m in Q2, although this was offset by negative net gaming revenue of $2.4m after taking into account promotional costs and fair value adjustments on unsettled bets.

This came despite gaming handle soaring 491 [...]