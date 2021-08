Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported a 4 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to SEK2.64bn for the first half of 2021.

Revenue from ATG’s core horse race betting offering fell by 2 per cent year-on-year to SEK2.15bn, offset by a 116 per cent increase in sports betting revenue to SEK319m, following the effects of Covid restrictions on sports events last year.

Online casino revenue fell by 18 per cent [...]