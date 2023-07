Sweden’s Administrative Court has overturned the decision by gambling regulator Spelinspektionen to issue a warning and a SEK6 million fine to ATG for alleged anti-money laundering failures.

The operator was issued with a warning and a fine in November 2022 following an investigation by Spelinspektionen into ATG's anti-money laundering processes.

According to the regulator, ATG had failed to provide customer due diligence for eight customers between 2019 and 2021, and had not worked in a sufficiently proactive [...]