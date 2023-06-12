This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

ATG names Peter Norman as new chairman

12th June 2023 10:03 am GMT
Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has named Peter Norman as its new chairman.

Norman replaces Bo Netz, who is stepping down after five years in the role and 12 years as a board member.

“It has been a great pleasure and an honour to work with ATG during a period of major changes in the Swedish gambling market,” said Netz. “Today, ATG stands strong and is the largest and most profitable betting company in the commercial licence market in Sweden. I wish ATG under Peter Norman's leadership all the best for the future.”

Norman currently serves as chairman of Oscar Properties Holding and the Royal Academy of Music. He has previously held various leadership roles, including Financial Markets Minister, CEO of the Seventh Swedish National Pension Fund, and Governor of Sveriges Riksbank.

Commenting on his appointment, Norman said: “ATG is continuing its efforts to secure the long-term development of trotting and thoroughbred racing by offering betting in a responsible manner.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and management on the company's future development.”

ATG also confirmed that two new government board members were elected at the company’s Annual General Meeting last week to replace Agneta Gille and Birgitta Losman.

The new board members are Eva Listi, an expert in digitalisation issues at the Ministry of Finance; and Marie Osberg, a board member of Almi and Collector Bank.

ATG's board currently consists of six members appointed by the state (including the chairman), five members appointed by trotting and thoroughbred racing, and one employee representative with two deputies.

