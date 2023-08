New York-listed casino operator Century Casinos has reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to a record $136.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, driven by its acquisition of Nugget Casino Resort in Nevada.

Revenue from Century’s six casinos across the United States grew by 34 per cent year-on-year to $94.4 million, while its four casinos in Canada contributed revenue of $18.8 million, which was down 1 per cent versus a year ago. Revenue [...]